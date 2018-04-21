Ten_Fblock

Facebook
Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
MILLER COUNTY - A 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway Y near Rabbit Hill Road south of Eldon. The Missouri...
UPDATE: Gov. Greitens charged with felony over charity donor list
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens is remaining...
Teachers rally for safer schools and say "enough is enough"
COLUMBIA - April 20 marks the day of the...
News
Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
MILLER COUNTY - A 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway Y near Rabbit Hill Road south of Eldon. The Missouri...
Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close...
Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization...
Fatal fire brings community together
LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming...
UPDATE: Gov. Greitens charged with felony over charity donor list
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens is remaining...
Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has fallen. When the Target 8 team investigated child abuse and neglect...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
Weather
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Sports
Tigers Topple No. 6 Vanderbilt in Series Opener
COLUMBIA – Missouri Tigers’ Baseball had its biggest win of the season as they take down No. 6 Vanderbilt 2-1. As for much of the season, the Tiger’s pitching dominated...
Blue-chip point guard hosts Mizzou staff
ST. LOUIS - 4-star prospect Courtney Ramey...
Mizzou softball infielder receives SEC Player of the Week award
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball junior Rylee Pierce...
Share: