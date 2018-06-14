Tennessee's Football Stadium Seats More Than 100,000

KNOXVILLE, TN -- Memorial Stadium, where Missouri plays football, seats 71,004. Neyland Stadium, where Tennessee plays football, seats more than 100,000.

There's no doubt that if the Tigers want to get their first Southeastern Conference road win on Saturday, they'll have to do so in front of a massive crowd.

Saturday's game has significant bowl implications for Missouri and Tennessee. Both teams have 4-5 records, the Tigers looking for their second SEC win, the Volunteers still looking for their first.