The ninth annual Citizen Jane Film Festival supports independent women

The ninth annual Citizen Jane Film Festival supported by Stephens College showed 25 films supporting women directors this weekend. The theme for this year’s festival was ‘Independent Films for Independent Women.’

The Citizen Jane Institute at Stephens College saw a gap between women and men directors in the television and filmmaking industry and therefore kept the festival a special place for women directors.

“Its important to make space for women in film," Citizen Jane volunteer Emme Van Roekel said. "An area where they can be shown in a context where—people need to see their films in this context.”

This year there were 11 long form films and 14 short films showed at various venues in Columbia.

The film selection process occurs during the Film Festival Production course offered to Stephens College students in the spring semester. During this class, a small group of upperclassman students watch and discuss films directed by women. The final films they choose are shown during the festival later in the year.

This year, the festival took on Barbie Banks as its new director. Additional changes to the festival included new movie venues at the Tiger Hotel and The Bridge on Walnut in hopes of expanding the festival’s audience.

Although the film festival is directed by all women and only shows films directed by women, the festival staff encourages men to come as they think there’s much for everyone to learn.

To find a list of films and showing times, visit the Citizen Jane website.