Thursday April 5 2018 News Headlines

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest. However, some residents want Columbia Water and Light to shift...
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind...
City of Columbia addresses housing discrimination
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia held...
News
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held today at Moberly Area Community College. Jackson Cooper, a...
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East...
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the...
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a...
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Ray, D-backs spoil Cardinals' home opener with 2-hitter
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Ray was ready to make a new memory in St. Louis. The left-hander struck out nine over six innings and the bullpen closed out a two-hitter, helping the Diamondbacks...
Jontay Porter declares for the NBA draft, but will not sign with an agent
COLUMBIA – Missouri freshman Jontay...
St. Louis dominates Milwaukee, wins series
MILWAUKEE- The St. Louis Cardinals rebounded...
Thursday April 5 2018 News Headlines
