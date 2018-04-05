Thursday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens and allegations of blackmail....
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with...
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in murder of 6-year-old Dayne Hathman
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to...
News
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens and allegations of blackmail....
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County...
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with...
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said...
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a pick-up truck as it was quickly swallowed up by floodwaters in Moberly Monday. Clifton Hill resident Jim Brown was driving by and got this video as...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Super blue blood moon worth waking up early
COLUMBIA - Wake up early Wednesday to see...
Sports
St. Louis dominates Milwaukee, wins series
MILWAUKEE- The St. Louis Cardinals rebounded from a walk-off loss in game two to shutout the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-0, and win the series. Pitching, specifically the bullpen, lost the game for the...
Central Methodist's Kyle Fulton awarded Heart pitcher of the Week
KANSAS CITY - For the first time this season...
Missouri baseball looks to Missouri State rivalry game
Updated as of 7:33 p.m. April 2: The...
