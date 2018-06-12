Tiger Tailgate Recycling
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Sustain Mizzou's tiger tailgate recycling program hands out bags to collect recyclable materials at home football games. The program has collected more than 100 tons of recyclables since 2005. Sustain Mizzou aims to keep tailgating fun for the fans and safe for the environment.
Football fans feel that the program makes recycling easier.
