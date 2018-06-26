Tigers Survive Top 5 Road Test

WACO, TX -- The No. 5 Missouri Tigers held on for a tough win in Waco against the No. 3 Baylor Bears, 89-88.

Ricardo Ratliffe led the way with 27 points and eight rebounds. He was one of four double digit scorers for the Tigers. Phil Pressey scored 18 points and had 5 steals, and Marcus Denmon added 15 for Missouri (18-1, 5-1 Big 12). Quincy Miller led all scorers with 29 for Baylor (17-2, 4-2 Big 12).

Mizzou led by as many as 12 in the second half before Baylor closed the game on a 24-13 run. Marcus Denmon's free throw with six seconds left proved to be the difference, extending the lead to four before Baylor guard Brady Heslip hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Tigers travel to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 25.