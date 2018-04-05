Trial Continues in Second-Degree Murder Case

JEFFERSON CITY- The jury in the Brandon Chase trial have not yet made a final decision.

Brandon Chase himself and the detective on the case both testified this evening. Two friends of Mosely also testified and one claims he was Moselys best friend.

Chase claims he never had a weapon the night of the incident.

This is a retrial for a man accused of second-degree murder continued Wednesday at the Cole County Courthouse.

Brandon Chase is accused with the April 2012 murder of Keith Mosely. Police say the incident began as a robbery, but escalated.

Jurors heard from multiple people who took the stand. The Boone County Medical Examiner detailed Mosely's injuries and exact cause of death. A forensic scientist from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab testified about the weapon used in the crime.

This is the second trial for Chase. His first trial ended with a hung jury in March.