Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities since 1968. "It's a happy place to be," Capitol Projects Executive...
Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson...
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered...
News
Columbia families worry progress may cost them their homes
COLUMBIA - Residents on Grace Lane are confused and have questions about a proposal that may lead to them losing their homes. Martha Chaney, a 28-year resident of Grace Lane, moved to the area in...
Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the...
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a...
Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson...
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered...
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
