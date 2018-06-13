Tuesday Marks Final Day for Filing Taxes

COLUMBIA - Tuesday, April 17 is that last day for filing tax returns. There's several things taxpayers can do if they've waited until the deadline.

Several companies such as TurboTax and H&R Block have free online editions of their software. You can also file electronically to get your refund check faster. However, if you owe money, mail in a check. If you're mailing, be sure to check post office hours. Many stay open late so taxpayers can get returns postmarked on April 17 up until 11:59 p.m.

Try not to rush when filling out crucial information, such as social security numbers. Missing or incorrect numbers can result in a delayed or reduced tax refund. Be sure to make checks out to "United States Treasury." Also, be sure to mail to the correct address. You can find the correct mailing address here.

Be sure to file an extension if you won't have time to finish. The deadline is before midnight Tuesday. You can file via mail, tax-preparation software, or on the IRS website. The extension will give you an extra six months. Keep in mind, though, this is not an extension to pay what you already owe. If you're not sure what you owe, send a check of the amount you think you owe, file an extension, then square everything away afterward.