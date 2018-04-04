U_News in Review: 11.17.11 Block A

COLUMBIA - Police arrest Missouri's head football coach on suspicion of DWI. We outline the situation and consequences associated with Gary Pinkel's arrest. Also, KOMU shows some public opinion around the day's biggest news.

