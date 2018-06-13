UM Enterprise Investors Program

COLUMBIA - For the first time, the University of Missouri System will award a Missouri Based Company with the UM Enterprise Investment Group Fund. The presentation is at 10:00 Thursday morning. The UM System has $2.8 million set aside for this fund. System officials say they were looking for early-stage high-tech start-up companies working to commercialize technologies that originated on a campus of the University of Missouri System. The purpose of the fund is to:

Accelerate the commercialization of University of Missouri developed intellectual property

Enhance a start-up company's ability to attract additional investments

Create and maintain sustainable high-paying jobs in Missouri

No single project can receive an award of more than $500,000. Applicants who did were not selected for the award can apply again in the future.When selecting award winners system officials said they considered the criteria listed on their website: