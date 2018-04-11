UNews_ablock

COLUMBIA - Today on U_News@11 we talked about a bill that is being debated by the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus regarding discrimination laws, whether the word pop or soda is used more commonly in Missouri, fire weather watch alerts across the state and President Obama's Google Plus Hangout.

See the different thumbnails below to click through video segments. U-News airs at 11:00 am CST on KOMU-8. You can watch it on TV or on-line here M-F at www.komu.com/streaming-newscast