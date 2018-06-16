Unews_ablock

COLUMBIA - On Monday's U_News we talked about the Missouri National Organization for Women's plan to deliver a supply of toilet paper to House Speaker Tilley to express disproval of his nomination of Rush Limbaugh to the hall of famous Missourians. A condition change for the woman injured in a deadly plane crash in Audrain County. We discussed NCAA brackets and in one word...how would you describe yours? Lastly in a Sarah's Story, we introduced you to Virtual Photo Walks that are taking people to places they thought they'd never get to see. For more info on Virtual Photo Walks, please see Virtual Photo Walks .

