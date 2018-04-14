UNewsBBlock12.7
Related Story
COLUMBIA - In Wednesday's episode of U_News, we had an interview with a Pearl Harbor veteran who lost his child in the attacks, discussion about a Tennessee family whose house burned down and the latest on Jerry Sandusky and Bernie Fine. We also have your thoughts on the FDA ruling that women need to have a perscription for Plan B. Click through the video segments to watch the entire show.
News
COLUMBIA - In Wednesday's episode of U_News, we had an interview with a Pearl Harbor veteran who lost his child... More >>