UNewsBBlock12.7

COLUMBIA - In Wednesday's episode of U_News, we had an interview with a Pearl Harbor veteran who lost his child in the attacks, discussion about a Tennessee family whose house burned down and the latest on Jerry Sandusky and Bernie Fine. We also have your thoughts on the FDA ruling that women need to have a perscription for Plan B. Click through the video segments to watch the entire show. 

