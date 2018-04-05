Jefferson City - Hundreds of Missouri residents are expected to show up for a tax day rally on the state capitol's south lawn. This year's tax rally theme is on tax reform and government spending. The goal is to send elected officials a message that Missouri residents are paying attention.

Tea Party favorite Herman Cain will be the rally's keynote speaker. Cain is the former C.E.O. of Godfather's Pizza, and he is also a former radio talk show host. This January, Cain announced that he is seeking a potential candidacy for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.Cain will be speaking on ending what he calls, "extreme spending."

Local grassroots organizations United for Missouri and United for Missouri Futures are putting on the event. The organizations work on mobilizing citizens on the effects of economic policy on state government.

The event, "Rally at the Capitol", starts at noon on the south lawn. After the rally, residents are encouraged to go inside the capitol and talk to with legislators.