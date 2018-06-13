United Way Starts Pacesetting Fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri held a kick-off breakfast for pacesetting companies Wednesday morning. Pacesetting companies are local businesses which volunteer to start raising money for United Way before the fundraising effort is expanded to the community.

There are 31 pacesetting companies involved this year. Most of the money these companies raise comes directly from employees who donate to in-house raffles and events. Some businesses also hold fundraisers for the public, like the Wall Street Group Insurance's 5k Walk.

Last year the goal was $1.5 million, and the companies surpassed that goal by raising $1.7 million. United Way's goal for 2012 is $1.6 million.

The pacesetting campaign will continue through August. On August 30th, United Way will hold a community kick-off event to involve everyone else in the community.