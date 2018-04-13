UPDATE: 2 Charged With Murder for Randolph County Incidents

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Moberly officials confirmed in a press conference Monday afternoon that an 18-year-old male and 22-year-old male, both of Macon, were taken into custody without incident.

Mike Fusselman, Randolph County prosecuting attorney, filed charges of first degree murder on Jeffery Jay Nichols and Christopher D. Lewis. Judge Cynthia Suter set the bond at $1,000,000.

Randolph County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported vehicle fire Sunday night on Randolph County Road, in southern Randolph County.

A press release stated that deputies responded to a report of two individuals who had been shot at a residence on Highway Route D while in route in Randolph County.

Deputies arrived to the location of the shooting incident, and two subjects were found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies stated that both were taken to the University Hospital in Columbia. Currently, one of the victims is listed in fair condition, and the second is listed in serious condition.

While at the shooting scene, another victim reported she had been assaulted by two males and her vehicle stolen. At this time, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department received another report of a residential burglary and the theft of another vehicle in the Higbee area.

Deputies linked the stolen vehicles and incidents to the male suspects who had reportedly assaulted and stole a vehicle near the shooting incident.

The release stated that the burned vehicle found of Randolph County Road was determined to have been stolen from a resident in Moberly, according to the Moberly Police Department.

Moberly Police officers also responded to a residence on Morehead Street just before midnight on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the residence to be unsecure.

Officers made entry into the residence and found the 92-year-old female resident dead as a result of suspected foul play, according to police report. The release stated that an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Boone County Medical Examiner's office on Tuesday.

Moberly Police officers investigated a shoplifting incident earlier in the day at the Moberly Walmart, involving the two suspects.

During the investigation of this incident, officials determined that a Walmart sales associate was able to obtain the license number from the suspect vehicle which was determined to have been stolen in Macon on the same day.

The press release said both subjects are being held in Chariton and Randolph County Jails awaiting arraignment.

Members of the Macon Police Department, Moberly Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Macon County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and members of a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team covered this investigation.