UPDATE: Judge Issues Injunction On Facebook Law

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued a decision Friday to place an injunction on what is known as Missouri's "Facebook Law." The decision came after the Missouri State Teachers Association sued the state over concerns of vagueness. The group wanted the law suspended before it took effect Sunday.

The law would have prevented teachers from connecting with students and families through "non-work related websites." Most believe the law would block contact on sites like Facebook. But the teachers group said it was unclear whether it would stop education sites like Blackboard or Moodle. The association's main concern was the categorization of "non-work related sites," arguing that educational sites are significant, closed social networks for students. MSTA hopes the extra time from the injunction will help sort out these issues and clear questions and concerns about the law.