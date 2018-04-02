UPDATE: Police Say Video Shows Chuck E. Cheeses Target

COLUMBIA - Police said Monday surveillance video shows there appeared to be an intended target of the shooting that took place at the Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant Sunday night. Police said the video shows a man in the lobby of the restaurant and in front of the building at the time of the shooting. Police said that man can be seen ducking and running as the shots go off. The shots did not strike the man and no one in the restaurant was injured.

Police said they were working leads Monday, hoping to find suspects and a motive. Police have not made any arrests. They ask that anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.