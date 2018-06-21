US men's wheelchair basketball brings home silver medal

SOUTH KOREA - The U.S. men's wheelchair basketball team fell just short of winning the gold medal in the world championships in South Korea Monday. Defending champion Australia defeated the U.S. 63-57 to win its second consecutive title in the 2014 Incheon World Wheelchair Basketball Championship. The U.S. settled for the silver medal.

MU coach Ron Lykins led the U.S. to the final along with current MU player, Carter Arey. Former MU player John Gilbert also played for the U.S.

In the final, Tristan Knowles led Australia with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Joshua Turek and Matthew Scott led the U.S. in scoring with 13 points each. Steven Serio added 12 points and 11 assists.

Mizzou's Gilbert finished with four points, one rebound and one steal. Arey didn't play in the final.