Versailles vs. Eldon Week 5

Coach Glen Lemmon is aware of his team's youth, but is confident in their desire for redemption after losing the final five games of last season.

The defense will be key to the team's success as they return three starting linebackers to their 3-5-3 scheme. Senior Michael Harlin is one of the most looked-up to player on the team with his experience and knowledge of the game.

The offense will have their hands full as they start sophomore quarterback Michael Allen, whose youth and inexperience might take some time to develop.

Coach: Glen Lemmon (entering 10th season)

Quarterback: Soph. Michael Allen

Returning Starters: 6 (2 on offense, 4 on defense)

Last Season: 4-6

Pigskin's Pick: 4-5

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.