VW Emission Scandal

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is deciding how to spend its portion of the $14 billion dollar emission settlement from Volkswagen's emission's cheating scandal.

The Department of Natural Resources held a kickoff meeting to get input from the community of what projects the settlement money should go to.

Air Pollution Control Program Director Kyra Moore said the goal is to help reduce air pollution.

"Projects will reduce nitrogen oxides and counter the pollution that was caused by the Volkswagon issue," Moore said. "Options include replacement of school buses, replacement of engines on ferries, tugboats and infrastructure for electric-vehicle charging."

Up to 15 percent of settlement money can go towards electric vehicle charging stations and other zero-emissions vehicle devices. The state has discussed devoting money to replace diesel vehicles.

The Air Pollution Control Program will hold a series of meetings to develop a 10-year plan to spend the settlement money.

The settlement is from Volkswagen’s violation of the Clean Air Act. Claims stated the car company sold 590,000 vehicles from model years of 2009 to 2016.

The vehicles in violation had computer algorithms and calibrations that caused them to pass emission checks. Meanwhile, the cars normal nitrogen emissions levels violated EPA standards.