Warmer Tomorrow!

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam. The annual competition draws powerboaters from all over the...
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on...
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for...
News
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect Jefferson City to Adrian's Island. Rep. Mike...
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off...
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking...
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on...
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Sports
Jontay Porter returns to Mizzou for his sophomore season
Columbia - While one Porter brother is likely playing in the NBA next season, another will play his home games in Columbia for another year. Jontay Porter will return to Mizzou for his...
Program at State Tech leads students to major league dreams
LINN – The “Wall of Fame” at...
KC Royals end series with a split
ARLINGTON - The Kansas City Royals got on the...
