Weddings 4 Freedom ceremony

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition (CMSHTC) is offering a way to get hitched for a good cause.

Registration for the event, being held at the Peachtree Catering & Banquet center, can be completed at fundly.com. It will include a silent auction beginning at 8 a.m. that includes Carl Edwards memorabilia.

The event will allow couples to donate their wedding, commitment or vow renewal ceremony to the coalition, which has hosted educational programs for the community and offered rehabilitation services for survivors since 2008.

Sahba Jalali, an local optometrist who regularly supports the coalition, said supporting the coalition aligns with his business mission.

"When everyone in our community is served, we all benefit. And so looking at what benefits the whole, will also benefit the part. So we see that as an investment in our community and an investment in the quality of life for everyone that lives here." Jalali said.

Nanette Ward, a CMSHTC co-founder, said the night will go toward combating a major issue that often goes unseen.

"It (human trafficking) is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world," Ward said. "It certainly a crime that exists in our mid-Missouri communities."

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. For more information on the coalition visit their website.