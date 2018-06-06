Weekend Weather Planner

Facebook
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3 News in Springfield. The fire happened off of Ivy Road, north of the I-44 and Elm...
Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's...
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday...
News
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3 News in Springfield. The fire happened off of Ivy Road, north of the I-44 and Elm...
Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike...
Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's...
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday...
Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Sports
Tigers' Plassmeyer, Montes De Oca drafted
COLUMBIA - Two Missouri Tigers were selected in the 2018 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The Seattle Mariners drafted left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer in the fourth round. Plassmeyer finished his...
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started...
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the...
