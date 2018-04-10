Weekly Wellness: Answering Common Questions for Personal Trainers

COLUMBIA - As a personal trainer, I get all kinds of questions related to exercise, strength training and weight loss. Some questions are quite generic and relatively easy to answer with basic guidelines and advice, while others are more detailed and subjective based on the person doing the asking.

Here are some of the more popular questions that I've been asked:

How many calories do I have to burn to lose a pound of weight?

It takes 3,500 calories to gain or lose one pound.

So if I want to lose one pound in a week, what can I do?

To lose one pound per week, you need to decrease your calories by 500 every day. This is usually done by cutting 250 calories out of your diet and burning the other 250 through activity.

Does eating breakfast really help you diet?

Yes, according to a study done by the National Weight Control Registry of 3,000 successful dieters. The reason this study sites is that when you eat breakfast, you tend to have more energy and it causes you to be more active throughout the day.

If I want to lose weight in a healthy way, how many pounds per week should I aim to lose?

It is recommended to aim to lose 1 - 2 pounds per week.

What types of exercises should I do to get in shape?

Anything! As long as you enjoy it, will do it and it will get your body moving! If you don't enjoy it, you're probably not going to do it, so try to start with something you like (such as walking).

Pay attention to your level of intensity - you want to be working hard enough that you are breathing a little heavy but can still have an easy conversation (like answering a question if asked).

Amanda K Barnes

Certified Personal Trainer

