Whiteout shirts no longer available for Mizzou football game

COLUMBIA – The Whiteout shirts intended for the BYU vs. Missouri football game on Saturday have been pulled off the shelves.

The Tiger Team Store and the Mizzou Store stopped selling the Whiteout shirts on Wednesday. The Mizzou Store is no longer selling the shirts online either.

The The game was promoted as a "whiteout" game, encouraging fans to wear white to the game.

Carter Woodiel, a sophomore at MU, said it makes sense why the decision was made.

"It's a big game at Arrowhead," said Woodiel. "And you're not gonna have necessarily the student presence that you would have with a game at Faurot, so I can get why they would want to unify all the fans in that way. But you can't blame for realizing in light of current events that that's a really bad look that needs to be backed away from."

The decision came after a large campus protest from student group, Concerned Student 1950, which has made a series of demands aimed at increasing campus diversity. MU's football team boycotted all football events in solidarity with Jonathan Butler, who was on a hunger strike until UM President Tim Wolfe resigned on Monday.

No one from the Mizzou Store or the Tiger Team Store was available for comment. The Athletic Department could not be reached for comment as to whether the game is still a "whiteout" theme.

The Tigers will play BYU at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m.