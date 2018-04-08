YMCA Weight Loss Challenge Completed

JEFFERSON CITY - Over the past twelve weeks, the Jefferson City YMCA hosted a weight loss challenge for the surrounding community. The competition consisted of 175 participants and through three months of hard work the participants have lost almost 1,700 pounds.

The participants weighed in for the last time on April 19 at the local YMCA. To celebrate their success, the gym directors hosted a party for all the people in attendance. Nick Baker, a trainer, said a support group is critical to success.

"The more people you have involved, the more people especially at home, and family, friends coworkers and trainers," Baker said. "As long as people know that you're on a mission. Thats what's important."

Individual personal training sessions at the YMCA range from $40 to $45 an hour.