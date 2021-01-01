Weather Alert

MOZ041-042-047>052-059-060-020000- /O.EXT.KLSX.WS.W.0003.000000T0000Z-210102T0000Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Gasconade MO-Lincoln MO- Moniteau MO-Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Warren MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, and Mexico 1045 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution. Begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and water, and blankets of extra warm clothing. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$