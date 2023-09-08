COLUMBIA − The national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced the addition of American Sign Language (ASL) services to the 988 hotline Friday.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a nationwide crisis line that is available 24/7.
"Anyone experiencing any mental health crisis, substance abuse crisis, thoughts of suicide, can contact anywhere and be connected to local support centers," said Monica Johnson, the director for the 988 office at SAMHSA, said.
The new service is an ASL video phone service for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. It will give people who have phones with video capabilities the ability to dial 988 and connect with a crisis counselor.
"That's very exciting for us. It adds to some existing ways in which those services are available," Johnson said.
DeafLEAD works with 988 to provide ASL services. The Missouri-based group is one of two centers nationally that helps provide these services for the crisis line.
"We are truly honored to collaborate with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline," said Sol Romero, the videophone crisis lines operations manager for DeafLEAD.
Romero called the launch a "groundbreaking initiative."
"Deaf individuals typically struggle with access and have several communication barriers," Romero said. "This is amazing in the fact that it is finally, truly inclusive for deaf people and the deaf community as a whole."
Romero says this is also a step to equality.
"This is a new day for the deaf community, and we are so much closer to true equity and equality," Romero said.
Johnson echoed Romero and said having resource equity in this way is necessary.
"Equity matters. Everyone deserves the same right to have those services accessible and to be equitable. And that's why this is important," Johnson said.
The 988 video service will become available in a few weeks. In the mean time, deaf and hard of hearing individuals can use the 988lifeline.org website to connect, or they can call 1-800-273-8255.