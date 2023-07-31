COLUMBIA – For Nick McKague, a career as a funeral director is full of ups and downs.
“It’s the most rewarding and stressful thing all at one time,” he said. “To take on people’s emotions and to help them navigate through things that they don’t know how to navigate through, is rewarding and just overwhelming.”
But McKague said he felt called to be able to help people cope with experiencing the death of a loved one.
“I’m never gonna make it better. Never,” he said. “I hope that I make the process more bearable. And so that’s always my goal.”
McKague said providing an essential service to the community doesn’t come without a hard side.
“The hard side is death,” McKague said. “It’s uncertainty, it’s uniqueness.”
Being around death is something McKague said is accompanied with a unique responsibility.
“You take on and you accept people’s emotions. And you don’t even know what those emotions are,” said McKague. “But you’re just willingly like, ‘I’m going to help you get to the good side of it,’”
McKague said taking on the responsibility of his career along with experiencing the challenges of life has taken a toll on him before.
“I just bottled it all up,” he said. “And that’s when I really went through hard times because specifically, I didn’t realize I knew there were resources out there.”
During this time, his mental health declined to a point where McKague said he contemplated suicide.
“I actually had a plan, and it was pretty detailed of what I was going to do,” McKague said. “I mean I had everything worked out. Yeah, I didn’t want to live anymore.”
The day McKague decided he was going to follow through with his plan, he hopped on his bike and rode through his hometown of Chamois, Missouri.
“Something just hit me,” he said.
As he rode past the familiar sights of his small town, McKague saw a familiar woman.
“She happened to be in her front yard,” he said. “I remember her growing up as a kid and she just waved real big at me.”
It was at this moment that McKague said his mentality completely shifted.
“I thought nobody cared. I think I’m by myself, but I’m not by myself,” he said. “That’s proof. This random lady hasn’t seen me in 10 years. And she’s waving at me and smiling because she had joy seeing me driving down the same street I biked as a kid.”
McKague described this impactful moment as the one that led him to realize he could continue living life, instead of ending it.
“I have a lot of faith that there’s more in this world,” McKague said. “There are people out there who want to help me.”
Expanding the hotline for mental health
The 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was created in July of 2022 to help those like McKague who have struggled or are currently struggling with their mental health. This month marked one year since its launch.
A crisis is self-defined by the caller, meaning someone is able call about suicide, substance use crises or any other mental health crises they are experiencing.
“No matter where you are in the United States, by calling or texting 9-8-8, you will have rapid access to behavioral health crisis specialists who can provide immediate care,” said Carisa Kessler, the director of crisis services for Burrell Behavioral Health’s Central Region.
9-8-8 was previously called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new hotline serves the same purpose, but the 10-digit phone number was shortened to three digits.
“Everyone’s heard of 9-1-1,” said Christine Smith, the director of prevention and crisis services for the Missouri Department of Mental Health. “We do want to get to the point where 9-8-8 is just a common household resource.”
After dialing 9-8-8, callers receive four options:
- Press 1 for Veterans Crisis Line
- Press 2 for Spanish speaking
- Press 3 for gender-affirming specialists
- Stay on line past greeting to be connected to crisis line
Those in a crisis can also text 9-8-8 and chat online.
Calls to 9-8-8 are routed to a certified answering center based on the caller’s area code and prefix.
“If you have a 5-7-3 area code, you are likely going to reach someone at Burrell,” Kessler said.
If the caller is currently outside the location of their area code, the answering center will help reroute them to the answering center in their current location.
When 9-8-8 launched and Burrell became a certified answering center, Kessler said her department was able to increase its resources.
“We added multiple staff members to ensure that we were adequately providing the services,” she said. “By adding that, we have been able to really reach a lot more individuals in our community in a timely manner.”
A beacon of hope: How 9-8-8 has changed the mental health landscape
Since 9-8-8’s launch, over 51,000 calls have been answered statewide among six answering centers. Around 13,000 texts and chats have also been answered by the state’s text and chat answering center.
“Calling 9-8-8 gives you a safe space to talk about what you’re experiencing,” Kessler said. “Our staff is very non-judgemental, they’re very well-trained and know how to address each individual’s needs.”
In mid-Missouri, Burrell’s answering center covers 17 counties and has answered over 5,000 calls to 9-8-8 in the past year.
“We are destigmatizing mental health, and 9-8-8 has contributed to that,” Smith said.
9-8-8 also has the potential to help more than just those experiencing a mental health crisis.
“We deal with a lot of folks who just need some help and they need those resources,” said Capt. Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. “9-8-8 is gonna be huge for those folks, if they know about it.”
Out of the 141 reports the Boone County Sheriff’s Department received of people dealing with a mental health issue in the past year, Leer said only five mentioned contacting a hotline prior to law enforcement.
“It’s gonna be interesting to see how those numbers change as 9-8-8 gets more prevalent in the minds of people.”
At the time of his crisis, McKague didn’t have 9-8-8 as a resource. But he said he agrees with the lifeline’s ability to provide immediate help to those in need.
“I was able to figure it out with limited resources,” he said. “But I do think if they existed and they were easier to find and it may be clearer to see, almost in your face. 9-8-8 may be a great example, it’s three numbers.”
Looking ahead to the future of 9-8-8, the biggest goal is to continue getting the word out that 9-8-8 is a resource.
“If everyone could just tell three people about 9-8-8 who are not aware, that would really help us out by promoting this resource,” Smith said.
As someone who has risen from a mental low point, McKague’s advice to anyone who is struggling, or knows someone who is struggling, is simple.
“It’s okay to not be okay,” he said. “Just give a little bit of grace. And just be mindful that we’re all broken humans.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call, text or chat 9-8-8 to speak with a crisis specialist.