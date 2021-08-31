Missouri officially has a new holiday.
Aug. 31 marks the first annual Random Acts of Kindness Day in Missouri.
At the beginning of July, Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 72 into law, officially making Aug. 31 Random Acts of Kindness Day. The holiday encourages Missourians to be kind, genuine and reach out to those around them.
Lela Thompson, a mom from Washington County, created the idea for the holiday. On Aug. 31, 2016, Thompson lost her daughter Shayley Akers to suicide. To memorialize Akers, Thompson founded Random Acts of Kindness Day and Shayley’s Angels.
“My daughter's nature was very selfless and a very giving type of person. So we wanted to do something that day to honor her and that reflected her and her personality," Thompson explained. "We decided to take that and try to help other people.”
Thus, Thompson created Random Acts of Kindness Day in dedication to remembering her daughter's life and bringing recognition to others struggling with mental illness.
In addition to the holiday, Thompson created the non-profit organization, Shayley’s Angels.
“Our mission is to help all of those people that are struggling in silence," Thompson said. "There's so many people out there that don't have insurance, and they don't have access to resources. And they are feeling like they're alone. And so our goal is to reach as many as we can and to help them get to those resources.”
Shayley’s Angels has trained mental health advisors for both youth and adults.
“We're just trying to get everybody out there who is suffering from anxiety, depression, or suicidal ideation to understand they're not alone,” Thompson said.
The holiday will help spread mental health awareness and inform people about depression and suicide.
The holiday falls the day before Sept. 1, which is the start of Suicide Prevention Month.
Along with spreading kindness, the holiday is also intended to bring awareness to mental health.
"The number one thing is just getting those stigmas down," Thompson said. "People are embarrassed to ask for help, because of the negative connotations that mental illness has. And we're trying to break those little by little."
Shayley’s Angels works to inform and educate people on proper terminology when discussing mental illness and suicide. The Angels also work to debunk common myths and misconceptions about mental illness. Thompson emphasized that if the stigma surrounding mental health can be silenced, more people will reach out and ask for help.
Thompson inspired Washington County and neighboring counties to conduct small acts of kindness on the anniversary of Akers' passing. Since 2017, Washington County has recognized Aug. 31 as Random Acts of Kindness Day.
In years past, members of her community have made lunch for the first responders, put quarters in all the machines at the local laundromat and handed out gift bags to kids. Thompson explained that simple acts of kindness can be free, such as holding the door for someone, smiling at the people you walk by on the street or giving someone a compliment.
With the help of the Shayley’s Angels organization, Thompson brought the idea to the state level. After years of delay, this Aug 31. will be the first Random Acts of Kindness holiday, statewide.
Thompson said the overall goal of the new holiday is outreach and awareness.
“It's just a way to let people know, because this holiday is in honor of suicide awareness, that they're not alone out there. And the more people we get involved with, and the more people we get doing those random acts, the bigger chance we have to reach people that are struggling with mental health," Thompson said.
For more information about Shayley’s Angels and the resources they provide, visit their website.
If you or someone you know is having or had thoughts about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to speak with a certified listener at 1-800-273-8255.
Furthermore, if you would like to get in contact with a trained listener for emotional crisis support, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741. This text line is free and available 24/7.