BOONE COUNTY- Younger adults living alone were more likely than older adults to report symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.
With this information, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services wanted to let people know that resources are available.
A tweet on its Twitter page linked residents to its website with multiple mental health resources in the mid-Missouri area.
Younger adults living alone were more likely than older adults living alone to report symptoms of anxiety and depression in recent weeks, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. Help is available.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 22, 2021
Local resources: https://t.co/j8EiouuDGi
24/7 Crisis Hotline: 1-800-395-2132 pic.twitter.com/BJsCpN7j1X
“Being isolated and not having kind of that normal human interaction that we would have before COVID-19, I think is taking a toll on people,” Sara Humm, the Community Relations Specialist at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said. “We wanted to make sure that on our website, specific for coronavirus, we included resources there for people who needed it because it can be hard to ask for help.”
One of the resources includes FACE of Boone County, also known as the Family Access Center of Excellence. It’s a non-profit that provides resources for social, behavioral and emotional health concerns.
"We can help them in getting connected to local mental health resources, who help lessen the negative effects of COVID-19, such as the stress and the worry and sadness," Adielle Ehret, the Executive Director of FACE said. "[We] support families by connecting them to local resources that help lessen the financial burden they might be experiencing.”
Based on the census data, multi-person households reported rates of anxiety and depression almost as high as adults who live alone. This makes access to mental health resources even more valuable during the pandemic.
"Your mental health is just as important as physical health. We want to help normalize mental health," Valerie Berta, the Social Media Coordinator at FACE said.
Humm says the COVID-19 pandemic brings lots of uncertainty.
"During COVID, none of us, I think, are expected to still be in the same place that we were almost a year ago," Humm said.
That's why groups like FACE try to make mental health care constantly available to anyone who needs it.
"Reach out for support, because it's there," Ehret said.