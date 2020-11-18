A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Be Well Community helps navigate the pandemic

COLUMBIA - The pandemic has left many groups questioning their communication methods over the past few months.
At Burrell Behavioral Health, health professionals also knew their subject matter would also change.
“We knew that we were headed into some unchartered territory,” Shelly Farnan, the System Director of Diversity and Inclusion/Licensed Psychologists at Burrell said. “We were going to make sure that we were pulling out all the stops to provide support for our team.”
Burrell Behavioral Health then launched the Be Well Community. It was launched originally to help support staff members at the company, as employees began to navigate all the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team expanded this program to the community with daily zoom sessions to make sure they were receiving the support that was needed as well.”
“Every day, we prepare segments that are always rooted in science and hope,” Farnan said.
Farnan facilitates the daily conversations, with assistance from licensed medical professionals like Karen Shipley, a clinical consultant at Burrell.
“There was a desire to create something that provided support provided guidance, space for people to meet and practice what we know and brain science and in psychology to be best practice for all of us to maintain a steady foundation and clarity and a sense of calm given the compounding crisis,” Shipley said.
Farnan said their numbers highlight the success of these sessions.
“We average anywhere between 70 and 100 staff who are joining in every day,” Farnan said. "We've achieved up to 300 of our staff who have called them when there were significant events going on in their lives.”
One employee at Burrell told KOMU 8 News that her mother joins these virtual sessions, even though she doesn’t live in the area.
My mom actually lives in Oklahoma,” Rebecca Nobles-Jackson, an employee at Burrell said. “She started listening to it, and she was doing a mindfulness activity with me.”
Nobles-Jackson said working for a company that mentally supports her during this difficult time has proven to be helpful over the past months.
“It makes me feel incredibly supported,” Nobles-Jackson said. “Just knowing that Burrell cares not only about our community's health, but also their associate’s health, it's really a way for us to check-in, make sure we have the resources and tools that we need, while also making sure our community has those resources as well.”
These sessions are available on Burrell’s Facebook page every single day for both employees and the community.
According to a Facebook group in relation to the organization, Be Well Community was created by Burrell Behavioral Health in partnership with Show-Me Hope Missouri to promote self-care and connection in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has also been created as a safe space for the community to interact, connect, and develop positive relationships among each other, according to the page. The description says the group is open to anyone wanting to receive COVID-19 advice and resources.