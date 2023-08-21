COLUMBIA – As mid-Missouri students head back to the classroom, many families are preparing for the switch from a summer schedule, back to a school schedule.
"It's not uncommon for us to let those routines slip and slide during the summertime," said Tabitha Rice, the director of school-based services for Burrell Behavioral Health's Central Region.
While summertime routines might include everything a kid dreams of, like going to bed later, waking up later and eating more sugary foods, Rice said she encourages families to start reestablishing routines.
"And then start talking about what worries the kids might have as they're returning to school," Rice said.
Rice said kids' emotions can range from excitement and happiness to dread and indifference during the back-to-school season.
"If you have back-to-school nights and opportunities to tour a building, if it's going to be a new setting for a kiddo, these are all really helpful for them going back to school again and feeling more confident and less stressed walking back into that setting," Rice said.
When it comes to school-related stress in kids, Rice said it's similar to how adults experience work-related stress.
"Same for us when we come home from work, we're stressed. We've had a long day, we need some time to decompress," Rice said. "This is their job. There's going to be some stress just like that. And they do not have the same ability to process, express or deal with that like we do."
How to help your kids cope with school stress
Rice said there are key behaviors to look for if your kids aren't eager to get back in the classroom.
"Starting to talk about dreading it, right, that's going to be a very obvious indicator that they might be stressed or worried about this," Rice said. "Also, if they are putting off tasks, like back-to-school shopping or meeting-the-teacher night."
Rice said these behaviors may indicate the transition into the school year could be rough. She suggests parents and guardians spend more time investing in their kids.
"Set aside time and be intentional," Rice said. "Asking specific questions like, 'What was the highlight of your day? What was something that was really tough for you today? What's something that we can do together to make tomorrow better?'"
Talking about the positives is also a strategy Rice said parents and guardians can use to ramp up the school spirit.
"Really spending some time focusing on those things, too, is pretty essential to setting the year off on a positive note," Rice said.
Rice said there's going to be an adjustment period for all kids when the start of the school year comes around.
"That just might just be a good indicator that this isn't just normal back-to-school jitters and maybe it's a good time to pair up with a counselor or somebody for some additional help," Rice said.
For additional resources, see Compass Health Network's back-to-school tips for overcoming anxiety and bullying.