COLUMBIA - Burrell Behavioral Health is partnering with the University of Missouri to provide tuition assistance for students pursuing a master's in social work.
The tuition assistance comes during a time of staffing shortages for mental health and health care workers. Burrell is incentivizing their staff members to pursue higher education in social work by giving a stipend of $10,000 to use toward MU's tuition.
Dr. Aaron Thompson, director of MU's School of Social Work, said the program comes during a time of need for the community.
"A lot of families are reaching out for help because the pandemic kind of exacerbated some pre-existing issues," Dr. Thompson said. "Several community agencies and school social work agencies that offer support are seeing up to a 100% increase in referral rate and greater engagement rate."
Anyone working for Burrell for at least one year is eligible for the program. The master's program at MU takes about three years to complete. Once completed, employees will continue to work at Burrell to serve the mental health needs of the community.
Mat Gass is president of Burrell's central region. He explained how this program is beneficial for all employees at the organization.
"I think this is an opportunity for our staff," Gass said. "To work in a mental health field, to pursue a degree, that's a big commitment. It's an opportunity for people to also come to Burrell and think about advancing their education after being with us for a year."
Burrell's tuition assistance with MU is an expansion of an existing program with Stephens College. Burrell provides financial assistance to employees pursuing a master's in social work at Stephens. The program consists of both online and in-person classes.
Gass explained how this increases accessibility for rural communities.
"Accessing social workers in rural communities has been a real challenge for Missouri and all of the Midwest," Gass said. "The opportunity to partner with Stephens and the University of Missouri has given our growing footprint and our services all across the state."
Both MU's and Stephens College's program require a minimum of 60 credit hours for their master's programs in social work and counseling services. For MU, total tuition is a minimum $24,876 and for Stephens College, the minimum is $29,100.
Gass expressed how Columbia has been feeling the effects of the pandemic with a lack of social and mental health care workers.
"Our social workers are key because when they're working with an individual. They see the situations and circumstances and can advocate for a better way of life," Gass said. "This is a real opportunity for us to not only work and hire from outside the community, but to use tuition assistance that will allow our employees to advance in their career."
Dr. Thompson also spoke about the lack of funding and resources for social workers due to the pandemic.
"We're seeing community services, like law enforcement, having to deal with folks who have behavioral health needs, and they're not equipped for those kinds of issues," Dr. Thompson said. "This [program] supports the expansion of online access programs to reach rural areas of communities and educate people on how to support one another."
Burrell employees can apply for MU's School of Social Work master's program starting on Monday. After receiving the $10,000 scholarship, employees must continue to work for Burrell Behavioral Health for at least three years following the completion of their master's degree.