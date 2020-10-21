COLUMBIA- PTSD is a common disorder among firefighters.
"Firefighters have always just kept it inside," former Columbia Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Holz said.
However, PTSD is not always talked about in the profession.
"PTS and PTSD didn't become mainstream in the fire service until just a couple years ago," Holz said.
A Columbia therapist said they call that "getting suck in the process."
“PTSD you can think of it as after someone goes through a difficult trauma, at times they have a difficult time,” Jenny Betsworth said.
When someone gets stuck in the process, that's when they might start to see symptoms occur. Some examples of symptoms are, but are not limited to, flashbacks, insomnia and nightmares.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration estimates about 30 percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions.
“Firefighters and other emergency responders are constantly getting bombarded much more than the rest of us with ongoing traumas, they get frequent calls, they are also under a lot of high stress anyway,” Betsworth said.
Lieutenant Holz hopes the firefighters can stay home and find the help they need.
“Take that peer support training and develop our own program here to take care of the people here in our own department. Which is all you can do and then hope that people seek out the help,” Holz said.