COLUMBIA - When Love Coffee first opened its doors in late February 2020, its slogan "Where Love Works" guided the nonprofit's mission.
Love Coffee is dedicated to helping people with physical and mental disabilities have a space of their own and find employment.
Karen Morgan, café manager at Love Coffee, said it is a positive atmosphere and teamwork allows employees to blossom.
"Because that was one of our goals," Morgan said. "Many of them, if they're not connected with Special Olympics or a church, they don't have a community. So it's been nice seeing them interact with each other, and maybe even communicating outside of work."
Morgan said Love Coffee hopes to be a place for employees to work, but also play games and socialize with friends.
On Friday, April 22, the motorcycle team "Ride Like You Stole It" was honored with a "thank you" event, for the $4,500 donation it raised for Love Coffee last year.
"We've invited, all of our employees of course," Morgan said. "And they're to bring board games, and there's going to be music. So it's just going to be a night of fun for them to get together and hang out and just enjoy each other's company."
Love Coffee was first created in 2017 by Chuck Crews, in partnership with the nonprofit Love INC. Three weeks before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Coffee opened, and soon after, they had to close for six weeks. Morgan said it has affected them in the same way as many other local small businesses.
"That [the pandemic], as it has on many small businesses, has really been very detrimental to us," she said. "But the outpouring of the community has just been amazing, the donations that we've gotten, and we have regular customers that feel comfortable coming in now."
Dena Muskopf, a prep cook who has worked at Love Coffee since its opening, said there have been a lot of ups and downs, but her favorite part of working at Love Coffee is getting to know the customers.
"If they come in often, I'm like, 'Oh, I know what you want,'" she said. "And then, like the next time, if I don't see them for a while, I go, 'Where did this person go? I know what they want, but where did they go?'"
Muskopf said Love Coffee's mission statement helps people with disabilities and barriers get to know their community.
"It's just been a struggle with speaking a lot louder and stuff. I love to talk to people, so that's not the problem," she said.
Morgan explained that Love Coffee emphasizes how the employees can contribute to society and make a customer's day by being nice, smiling and having personal interactions.
"Many of the employees, when they started working with us, they didn't really believe they could do anything," she said. "They had been led to believe that, either through family members or group peers growing up. So once they began to see that they can do something, you see them blossom."
Morgan, a retired high school special education teacher, was not always the café manager at Love Coffee. She originally started on the Love Coffee's board, but after its opening, she became the manager.
"I've really enjoyed it. Several employees are former students of mine," she said. "So being able to see them work today, and knowing how they were as ninth graders, it really has been a confirmation that it's worth all of the hard work that the teachers are doing to try to prepare young adults to get out into the world to work."
Morgan said Love Coffee does not have a lot of the issues many other businesses may have.
"We have the best employees in Columbia, because they are very faithful to their jobs. They are very committed, they come in early," she said. "We're very thankful for them."
Love Coffee has two locations: one on Business Loop and their newly-opened location in the Tiger Hotel. The original location at 15 Business Loop 70 E is open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Tiger Hotel location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.