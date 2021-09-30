COLUMBIA - COVID-19 has significantly impacted the mental health of children, according to research from the National Institute for Healthcare Management (NIHCM).
Mental health-related pediatric visits increased by 24% for children ages five to 11, and up by 31% for adolescents ages 12 to 17 from March 2020 to October 2020.
One Hickman High School student knows these impacts all too well.
Malinda Jackson's entire family tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. She had to fill every role in the house alone.
“I know people think that’s a big surprise, Jackson said. "It’s always been a thing to help out people, to take care of people. Because I’ve been doing it for so long.”
Jackson's brother, Thomas, has autism, and her grandpa has Parkinson's disease, all while COVID-19 put her mom in University Hospital for weeks.
"We had food stacking up for a long time," Jackson said. "The TV was never on, nothing was on in our house. It was just kind of dark."
Jackson was trying to handle her own life on top of everyone else's. Her mom was still sick. Classes at Hickman switched to virtual. She was unable to fully participate in her school activities, like cheer and marching band.
Although Jackson said she was barely holding it together, she didn't tell anyone about what she was going through.
"I really needed help, and I wish I'd asked for it earlier," Jackson said.
The NIHCM says stressors such as social isolation, school closures and familial challenges like what Jackson faced are just some of the stressors the pandemic has created for children.
Jackson's mom soon came home, but her recovery was slow.
“I had physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy," Kimberly Matthews said. "I had to learn how to do so many things over again."
Jackson still kept her battles to herself. She said she learned how to keep her problems from others, especially because she's known for her jokes and her constant laughter.
"When I used to tell people what was wrong when I was a kid, they used to not listen to me or tell me that I was fine," she said. "So I kind of stopped telling people what was wrong."
One day in February 2021, Jackson came to cheer practice. Her cheer coach Molly Lyman said she'd noticed Jackson was not acting like herself.
“She kept saying, 'I'm alright, I'm good'," Lyman said. "And I finally said, 'No honey, I can tell something's not right.'"
Lyman said she pulled her athlete aside and reminded her she was here to listen and help if needed. NIHCM research shows children and teens can better improve their mental health during the pandemic with support from others.
Jackson said she experienced this exactly. She said she told Lyman everything she'd been keeping inside.
"When I told Molly, it was kind of like breaking my protective shield," Jackson said. "I remember I was like, I just feel like I want to fall asleep and never come back."
Lyman is a Columbia Public Schools teacher and parent of three children herself. She said she's seen the weight of the pandemic impact nearly every child in her life.
“Just because we think kids are okay, we have to dig," she said. "We have to ask a little bit more, maybe worded differently, to try to figure out where they're really at at this point.”
Life started to pick up for Jackson as 2021 unfolded and after breaking down her walls. She connected with her church pastor and talked about her family.
"She’s learned how to show that vulnerability is a piece of that strength for her,” her pastor, Hannah Ryan, said.
Jackson returned to in-seat learning and in-person cheer and marching band. Teammates voted her captain of the squad as a junior.
"Watching her grow from having to try to fix everything on her own to being able to work with everyone and working as a team, and taking that collective breath of 'Okay, here we go'," Lyman said. "It's been really cool watching her grow.”
Jackson said she's still working on remembering it's okay to tell other people when something is wrong. She said the past year taught her how to rely on the outlets she's most passionate about: her friends, cheer and marching band.
"She will constantly try to not let grass grow under her feet," Matthews said. "She just wants to put more life into things."
Jackson is still putting life into things as she goes. Matthews said she's enrolled in an advanced class at Hickman which might allow her to take a trip abroad at the end of the year. She's also on the track team and coaches gymnastics at Tiger Academy.
Most importantly, Jackson said the last year taught her she can only show up for others if she shows up for herself.
"I finally started leaning on myself," she said. "That’s when I started growing more. If Malinda wants to do this, Malinda’s going to do that!”
The NIHCM suggests talking about access to mental health services in your own household, especially if you do have children. You can find more resources on KOMU 8's A Brighter Tomorrow website.