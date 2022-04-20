COLUMBIA - Columbia is in the process of expanding its resources that help its homeless population. In the meantime, some shelters are stepping up.
Turning Point and Room at the Inn both partner with health facilities to provide mental health resources for the people they help.
Darren Morton, the director of Turning Point, said this is a team effort.
"What we do is we partner, you know. To help this community, it takes a village. Just one organization can't do it all," Morton said.
Compass Health, Burrell Behavioral Health, Phoenix and New Horizons all work with shelters to provide mental health resources for those experiencing homelessness. That can include providing visits from social workers, conflict-resolution services and referrals for outside treatment.
Debby Graham, the president of the board that supports Room at the Inn, said this partnership is somewhat new.
"I think there's also been a lot of cooperation in the last decade among the various mental health agencies and the other social services agencies that deal with the folks in that population," Graham said.
Both organizations believe addressing mental health is important.
"The people that we deal with, how many are dealing with some type of mental health issue? I would say 95%," Morton said.
Graham said for many of Room at the Inn's guests, "mental health is more than likely the beginning of the circumstances that led them into homelessness."
Accessibility is part of the problem, the organizations said. Some individuals can not access health insurance or do not know how to, while others are unwilling to receive treatment.
"So we find that for many of them, they self-medicate with drugs or alcohol, which is its own problem in and of itself," Graham said. "And when you add that to the mental illness, it just creates a sometimes volatile situation and we do have to access outside assistance."
"We can give you sleeping bags until we're blue in the face. We can give you tents. We can put you in houses, we can fill out housing vouchers. We can do this all day long," Morton said. "But until we start addressing the core or some of the issues, some of these circumstances ain't never going to change."
Compass Health social worker Robert L. James Jr. works at Turning Point a couple days every week. He helps with stress management, conflict resolution and providing referrals for substance abuse and mental health resources. He said providing mental health resources can make all the difference in someone's life.
"It means those people are able to get their lives back on track much quicker as a result of having services that are provided to them that can help them deal with their stresses, anxieties," James said.
The opportunity campus in development also plans on providing mental health resources to those experiencing homelessness.
James said this campus could make a difference in the community.
"We desperately need to build a shelter in this town to take care of the people who are in the worst situation," James said. "And all of us can get into that worst situation."
Graham said the center "would have either permanent offices for some of the mental health agencies in town or that there would be a rotating schedule between the mental health agencies in town."
Room at the Inn, Turning Point and other community groups are holding a public engagement event on April 28 to discuss the planning process for a comprehensive homeless service center.
A press release said the event will "further unite stakeholders across our community to connect a vision for improving the lives of homeless and housing insecure populations to goals within our reach."
The event will be held at the Broadway Christian Church from 6:30 to 8 p.m.