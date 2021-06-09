COLUMBIA - The pandemic has been on our brains for fifteen months. With it, comes some chronic effects.
“So when it started first, the effects on mental health were more acute in nature," child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Arpit Aggarwal said. "But other things have progressed, we are seeing more and more chronic effects.”
Those chronic effects include post traumatic stress. This includes anxiety and depression. Dr. Aggarwal deals with psychiatric emergencies.
“I have definitely seen a two or three times increase in the number of kids, which means anyone 18 or below presenting to our E.R. within the last month or two months, partly because I think the schools have reopened,” he said.
Dr. Aggarwal said there hasn't been as much of an increase for adults.
“But now as everyone is seeing that it's safe to go outside with your you know, proper masks on and probably some of them are vaccinated adults,” he said.
One disability advocate has been fully vaccinated since April. Her second dose came with a fair share of symptoms.
“I had a low grade fever, kind of just joint aches, which is what I usually get in my experiences with fevers," Rachel Proffit said. "And it was just enough to be annoying. I had to take a nap at about 3:30 in the afternoon just to make it through the rest of the day. And then I woke up the next day feeling 100%. So I will take that over getting COVID.”
Proffit said there's an even greater benefit than immunity to COVID-19 by getting the vaccine.
“I think one of the biggest positive mental health effects of vaccination is hope that it provides hope and optimism to a lot of people that yes, things would get back to normal eventually," she said.
For Proffit, getting back to normal means running a marathon with a friend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
“We're both vaccinated and so we can, you know, spend time together, ” she said.
With more vaccinations, Dr. Aggarwal said there could be fewer mental health concerns.
"Overall, with vaccinations, and people going out, the stress would eventually decrease," he said.
He said the hope to get back to a sense of normal comes with the biggest reward.
"It just opens up more opportunities for people to go and hug their loved ones," he said.
Dr. Aggarwal urges those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts to ask for help. He said you can go to the E-R, call the National Suicide Hotline, or 9-1-1.