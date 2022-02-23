MISSOURI - Some children in Missouri are struggling with their mental health, and the pandemic is causing one key symptom to change.
Dr. Zarah Ner is a doctor of pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine at MU Health Care. She also works on the Missouri Telehealth Network’s pediatric sleep ECHO program. The program connects sleep experts from around Missouri who discuss potential treatments and programs to help kids.
"One of our objectives is to really push the importance of sleep, to share the knowledge and to learn from each other," Ner said.
One of the studies the program looks at is centered around pediatric sleep and its effect on anxiety and depression.
"Children with mood disorders tend to also have poor sleep, and sometimes poor sleep sometimes aggravates or exacerbates poor control over their symptoms," Ner said.
According to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, insufficient sleep in teenagers is associated with an increased risk of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.
"Poor quality and quantity of sleep really does impact how a child functions during the day," Ner said. "This is a time for all of our brains and bodies to rest and recharge."
Sleeping the number of recommended hours on a regular basis is associated with better health outcomes including improved attention, behavior, learning, memory, emotional regulation, quality of life and mental and physical health.
Dr. Laine Young-Walker is a child psychiatrist at MU Health Care. She says sleep is an issue related to many mental health issues in kids.
"It’s true that the illnesses can cause the challenges, but also sleep disturbance can flip you into more challenges with your mental health," Young-Walker said.
Some mental health disorders, like depression, can cause an increase in sleep, which can then cause issues with sluggishness and lower moods. Other mental health disorders, like anxiety, can cause insomnia, which can lead to inattentiveness and more mood swings.
The biggest challenge that children are facing right now with their sleep and mental health is the COVID-19 pandemic, Young-Walker said.
"There has definitely been an increase in the incidence of depression of anxiety in mental health disorders since the start of the pandemic," Young-Walker said. "During the pandemic, what we saw was, children - they didn’t have that same structure, they didn’t have that same routine, and that can lead to worse sleep and increased mental health risks."
Both doctors stressed that the lack of routine and how it affects how students adapt to online learning are an issue.
"When COVID first hit us in 2020, children tended to sleep later, and maybe wake up later," Ner said. "But the problem is that during the time that they had virtual school or virtual learning, they struggled. I feel like that’s really one of the advantages of attending school - is that you have a set wake up time."
The pandemic has also caused shortages in primary care providers. While there is an increased amount of sleep disorders and mental health issues in children, there are not enough doctors to help them.
"I think the hardest part is there is such a need," Young-Walker said. "When you look in a community, there’s so many children with mental health diagnosis’."
Ner agrees with Young-Walker, sharing that "support or adequate response from health care has been not sufficient."
"It’s almost like they feel like they’re not as supported as before, with increased needs," Ner said.
Now that students are returning to in-person schooling, they are also struggling with adjusting to regular wake-up times. Ner recommends that parents help train their kids for their sleep schedules, by waking up earlier a week before the return to school.
"The pandemic was like, it was summer," Ner said. "We have to help our children reset their internal clocks."
Both doctors said there are many options toward helping improve pediatric sleep and mental health that do not involve medication: Fresh and healthy foods, exercise and encouragement to engage with other children.
"We all have different sleep needs, just as we are all individual people," says Ner. "Medication is the same way. Our practice is almost geared to exhausting all non medical interventions."
Although kids are back to mostly in-person learning in Missouri, it's important for parents to not dismiss sleep as an important factor for their child's mental well-being.
"We focus on school, academics, achievements, sports activities, but I feel like the importance of sleep is not as well in the forefront," Ner said. "But it really helps. It really helps."