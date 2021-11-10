MISSOURI - According to a 2020 study from BMC Public Health, food insecurity is associated with a 257% higher risk of anxiety and a 253% higher risk of depression.
According to the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security's Hunger Atlas from 2019, 15.5% of people in Boone County are food insecure, while it found an estimated 14.2% of Missourians were considered food insecure.
"It's hard to conceptualize. But it's a lot of people," Bill McKelvey, the senior project coordinator with the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security at University of Missouri, said.
The Hunger Atlas is the county-by-county assessment of food insecurity for Missouri. Boone County is ranked as a "high" area of food insecurity.
"At a very sort of basic and general level, it comes down to a lack of resources. So, people don't have enough money to cover their costs," McKelvey said. "So, whether that be food, housing, utilities, transportation, education, medical care, like all of those factors are really a part of the food insecurity issue for most people... You see that a lot of folks who are food insecure, are often having to juggle those different demands on their household income, and so it comes down to resources. And it gets sort of complicated and tricky for folks to be able to juggle all of those resources and all the demands on their budget," McKelvey said.
The factors of low-income, housing and transportation are likely to cause stress, which might lead to larger health issues.
"If folks are stressed and having trouble meeting their basic needs, when they don't have enough, and they don't have those needs met, then that sort of further reinforces whatever stress they're already existing. And we know that stress can be a factor with mental health and physical health, as well," McKelvey said.
In May, Jefferson City's Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church launched its Ramsay Quinn garden to fight food insecurity in their neighborhood.
"Worried about where your meal is coming from, worried about how you're going to feed your children, or worried about just being more healthy can be stressful, Lori Simms, Ramsay Quinn's garden manager, said. "So if we can help alleviate that on any of those fronts, that's our purpose."
Simms said there's a large percentage of people that are either low income with a lack of transportation in their area.
"And we're probably more than a half a mile from a grocery store," Simms explained.
Since they started the garden, the church has grown and distributed lettuce, spinach, carrots, onions, peppers, collard greens and mustard greens.
"This first season was about trying to figure out what was going to work. And now we are planning our expansion, we hope that next season to have increased the size, the footprint so that we can add more beds and so that we can grow much more," Simms said.
While the work of Simms and her congregation have helped her community, according to McKelvey, food insecurity is a fixable problem.
"I think it starts with making sure that we have an adequate safety net for folks. So, for people who are struggling, a strong safety net, in terms of food stamps, and other supports that come from the federal government, which the state government is involved in administering," McKelvey explained. "Making sure that people have access to good paying jobs, educational opportunities, and things like that. So, it's not really anything that can be fixed by one program, or one agency or organization, but it's really, I think, requires a very sort of holistic approach to address the problem."
