COLUMBIA - Some students might feel nervous about returning to in-person learning in the fall.
Melanie Bowers, psychological examiner and owner of Sylvan Learning of Columbia, said this could be due to a lack of interaction with peers in the past year or feeling behind academically from online learning or homeschooling.
Bowers started her learning center to help students with these issues. She said she hopes to help kids readjust to in-person learning.
“Some of the kids aren't too far behind, they're actually on target. But parents are still bringing them in to maintain those skills and build more of that confidence for them,” Bowers said.
Bowers said some of her students are only missing knowledge from the past school year. However, they feel nervous to return to an in-person classroom since they fell behind with virtual learning.
“Some students are not feeling confident about their academic skills because they were once successful in school, and now they're lacking," she said.
Bowers said learning on Zoom was an issue for some students because they would turn their cameras off.
“The more they didn't turn their cameras on, the more they became off task, because they think ‘the teacher can't see me,’” Bowers said.
Bowers said students’ lack of attention caused a decline in turnout for online classes.
“They weren't engaged, and then they just stopped attending,” Bowers said.
Bowers said students of all age groups were impacted by virtual learning. She said this type of learning made younger students more hyperactive and inattentive, while it made older students unmotivated.
“It impacted their motivation to want to do it,” Bowers said. “For some kids learning is just hard. And for them to learn on their own is next to impossible, especially when they're not enjoying it.”
Kevin Williams, a Counseling Associates therapist, recommends parents be flexible, understanding and patient with their children of all age levels during this experience.
“For kindergarten through fifth grade, middle school, high school. Patience is going to be really, really important because there may be times when they're worried about what's going to happen tomorrow,” Williams said.
Even for students who returned to in-person learning, Bowers said it wasn't the same, which was just as discouraging.
“They weren't able to sit with their friend at lunch, they weren't able to go to the bathroom between classes, they couldn’t stop to chat with friends between classes,” Bowers said.
Williams said it’s important for parents to keep open lines of communication with kids.
“Your child wants to feel that protection and safety and comfort,” Williams said. “You have to figure out how to talk about things that are bothering them, because a lot of times, they will isolate themselves or go into their room.”
Due to this lack of socialization, Bowers said she has noticed some kids are more timid and not as outgoing as they once were.
“I think they feel awkward," Bowers said. “Now, they haven't done it in so long, they have to practice those skills once again.”
Bowers said this can be solved by giving students more opportunities for interactive instruction and collaborative learning experiences. She said even if it is socially distanced, kids will benefit from group activities.
“If the classroom has to go virtual, just allowing for those collaborative groups to still take place in those rooms on Zoom where they can interact with one another, we still need to be providing them with that, even though it's more difficult,” Bowers said.