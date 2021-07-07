According to the American Psychological Association, up to 50% of married couples in the United States eventually divorce.
"All reasons for divorce are unique for each family and the children's responses can vary," Robin Rasse, a Licensed Professional Counselor at Burrell Behavioral Health, said.
Rasse has families write down their feelings surrounding divorce on a piece of paper.
"When things just kind of stick with me, I add them to my wall to help inspire and motivate," Rasse said.
Rasse says a child can experience many emotions through their parents' divorce.
"You can see them struggling at school with grades and academically, you can see them struggling with interactions at home with other family members with their peers, maybe difficulty following directions hyperactivity, aggressiveness, definitely the sadness and withdraw," Rasse said.
Those emotions can have lasting effects.
"It's not something that, you know, maybe just lasts throughout childhood, sometimes we see that on into adulthood," Stephanie Parsons, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in mid-Missouri, said.
However, Parsons and Rasse say some children can benefit from a divorce in a family.
"We get kids in our office that are, like, relieved that their parents have split up," Parsons said.
"Some can thrive as a result of the separation and divorce," Rasse said
Parsons and Rasse say there are many options for help available after a situation of divorce. They say those resources are available at their organizations, Burrell Behavioral Health and Counseling Associates.