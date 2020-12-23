A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Finding support for eating disorders amid the pandemic

COLUMBIA - The pandemic has taken a toll on people fighting eating disorders.
One online resource has gained popularity during the pandemic to help people restore their missing connections: an Instagram page called @covid19eatingsupport.
The page offers free meal support internationally for any viewer through interactive posts and livestreams. One certified eating disorder dietician who contributes to the account said it's a way to prevent social distancing from becoming social isolation.
"People can kind of come together to get support from their eating disorder, share their experiences and find validation," Katelynne Burghardt said.
Burghardt said she uses her livestreams to focus on skills to use and support to provide for her viewers. She said the pandemic has made it even more difficult for people with eating disorders to stick to the everyday schedules they're used to.
"I think it helps to separate and say, this is not you, you are not bad, you are not those evil things," Burghardt said. "There is hope that you can separate from that and make that voice mute. And so really, I always try to remind people to separate from their eating disorders."
One local adolescent medicine specialist said he reminds his patients to rely on their team during these difficult times.
"Because of the isolation associated with the pandemic, we know that eating disorders are better treated when they have a support group," MU Health Care Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Aneesh Tosh said.
Another specialist also said the pandemic has made it harder for people with eating disorders to connect with their regular support team.
"It's about having a support team and knowing how to use your support team," registered dietician Isabelle Bouchard said. "It does make it harder to eat without meal support and without having your typical friends or support system there with you."
Bourchard said she reminds her clients "recovery is consistency" to fight their eating disorders.
Tosh said the most important factor he builds with his patients is trust.
"I hope they can trust me and know that with good care, and with that treatment team, that I have hope they'll be able to recover," he said.
One Columbia woman who's been in remission for 10 years said the pandemic makes fighting an eating disorder even harder because people "cannot control their surroundings."
"It's gonna be even more difficult to try to fight it right now, when there's such a pandemic, because you want to hold on to the one thing that makes you feel safe...when everything around you is so unknown," Rebecca Saucier said.
Saucier was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa at age 15. According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), anorexia nervosa is a disorder that includes weight loss, difficulty maintaining body weight and a distorted body image.
"My getting so malnourished was my way of somebody finally seeing that I wasn't okay," she said.
According to National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), eating disorders affect at least 9% of the entire world's population, and about 9% of Americans.
Saucier said the many years of pain and suffering she went through is what defines her journey today. She's now a nursing student at Columbia College.
"I desire to return the healing kindness of others who stayed by my side the entire journey through the nightmare of anorexia," Saucier said. "Maybe that's my purpose: to be here and to give people hope."
For a list of more virtual support groups you can join today, visit True to Life Nutrition and Counseling Inc.