COLUMBIA - As November kicks off, it’s time to put the razors away and let the mustaches grow. It’s a small act that’s a part of a big movement aiming to change the face of men’s mental and physical health.
The Movember movement focuses on men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
“The mustache becomes our hairy ribbon,” Keith Sexton, Movember’s Senior Community Manager, said. “It's what we wear on our face as we become walking, talking billboards for men's health.”
The American Cancer Society says one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and the incidence rate of testicular cancer has been increasing for decades.
MU Health Care Psychiatrist Dr. Arpit Aggarwal said cancer and depression are closely related.
“People who have cancer, they are facing a lot of stigma, and they're not able to do their daily activities regularly,” Aggarwal said. “That also contributes to depression and anxiety. So altogether, cancer and depression are closely related.”
He said it’s important to talk about depression and anxiety to reduce the stigma, especially in cancer cases.
“We really need men to understand that it is okay to talk about their feelings, talk about their health issues, and really have those conversations,” Sexton said. “That's where I think the crisis is for us, is that men aren't doing that. They're dying too young and we want to stop that.”
Bill Horner, a professor at the University of Missouri, was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was in graduate school. He said he was shocked when he got the diagnosis.
“It just... it made everything kind of pause and it was thinking about mortality at a time that I hadn't really been planning to,” Horner said.
Now, Horner leads discussions for students about testicular cancer and Movember, with his urologist.
“The message that we're trying to get out when we do these kinds of things is that nothing is certain,” Horner said. “If you're on top of things, and you go and you regularly see the doctor, even though something bad could happen, the earlier anything is caught, the better it is.”
Conversations about men’s health are just one of the ways Movember hopes to spread awareness and make a change.
“Hopefully, if people see a mustache walking around, they kind of get that idea of Movember, but really, just to be open and honest, have real conversations,” Sexton said. “We've always been about real men growing real mustaches and having real conversations. Those real conversations can really make a big difference.”
There are more ways to participate in the Movember movement than just growing a mustache. For a full list of ways to participate and more information on the movement, click here.