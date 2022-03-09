MISSOURI — Missouri Behavioral Health Council Director Brent McGinty doesn't lose sleep over the constant battle to ensure adequate funding for mental health services.
"Every dollar you fight for, every policy you try to make better is for the people who need it, perhaps the most, in our society," McGinty said.
Over 275,000 Missourians became eligible to apply for MO HealthNet, Missouri's Medicaid program, starting on Oct. 1, 2021. Medicaid expansion provides access to individuals between the ages of 19 and 64 and families who fall below 138% of the federal poverty level, measured in annual income. That equates to $17,774 for individuals and $36,570 for families of four.
As of March 4, over 71,000 newly-eligible people have enrolled in MO HealthNet, under 26% of those able to enroll. Those who do register will have access to a behavioral health care system that has been transformed within the last decade.
"Over the last 10 years, mental health, I think, has finally come to the forefront as a key public interest issue," Adam Andreassen, chief operating officer at Burrell Behavioral Health, said. "Historically, insurance companies, Medicaid and others did not have what we call parity, which is that they need to be funded at an even level as other physical health care."
McGinty said for decades, providers lacked a cohesive model to competitively provide behavioral health care for low-income individuals.
"Primary care has had the federally qualified health centers as a national safety net model of care so that individuals can access primary care at a sliding fee scale based on their income," McGinty said. "That model has been needed for a long time to treat folks with addiction disorders and severe mental illness."
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt co-authored the bipartisan Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act in 2014 alongside Michigan's Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, which introduced the certified community behavioral health clinic (CCBHC) model to provide an equivalent to federally qualified health centers (FQHC).
Congress extended the legislation in 2019 and again in 2021, allowing all 50 states to participate in the CCBHC demonstration program instead of the previously allotted 10.
"He has been truly, truly a trailblazer when it comes to mental health as a federal cause for attention," Andreassen said.
Prior to the CCBHC model, public providers determined hourly rates to pay licensed mental health professionals and other staff based on the relationship between competitive salary estimates and the number of visits that required clinical attention. But, those hourly rates became insufficient, especially as demand for mental health care increased.
"For, you know, 30-some years, we'd been on these old rates that were established decades ago and never kept up with any inflation factor, and so you had a safety net under just tremendous strain and unable to compete for salaries, etc.," McGinty said. "And that's why that CCBHC model was so important and so critical, is we needed that investment of dollars, and federal dollars, into our system in order to really save the safety net and have it do what it's supposed to be doing."
That safety net is crucial for people without private health insurance, according to Anita Kiessling-Caver, a licensed clinical social worker who works at the Boone County Jail after spending decades in private practice and at clinics.
"There's a lot of licensed therapists who don't take people with Medicaid," Kiessling-Caver said. "Even though it has gone up in recent years... typically, Medicaid pays less per unit of service than private insurance companies do."
A limited pool of available clinicians complimented low wages to make staff retention a logistical nightmare for public mental health providers in Missouri.
"It's incredibly difficult to expand access, particularly to rural Missouri, if you can't attract and retain staff," McGinty said. "So the CCBHC model allowed us, finally with these investments, to bring up our pay scales to compete in the marketplace."
McGinty says that workforce remains the "biggest single challenge for mental health in Missouri and across the country." Gaps still remain in filling clinical positions. According to data from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services organized by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Missouri ranks last among states in percent of needs met for psychiatrists.
But clinics are working around the problem with telemedicine, which has exponentially grown during the pandemic.
"You'll not find a bigger supporter of expanded broadband than mental health providers," McGinty said. "We really need to make sure that all Missourians can access their psychiatrists, their therapists, their community support specialists."
Missourians have access to over 200 CCBHCs across the state, and McGinty hopes that number surpasses 250 with help from Gov. Mike Parson's $140 million planned fiscal year '23 investment into "health centers across the state," which he announced in his 2022 State of the State address. That funding will contribute to both CCBHCs and FQHCs.
"Last year, with the support of the General Assembly, we made great progress in providing proper treatment options to Missourians by increasing community support through crisis stabilization centers and community behavioral health liaisons," Parson said.
Over the last decade, the Department of Mental Health has seen the largest percent increase in funding out of any department within the Missouri state budget.
"This isn't just medication," Kiessling-Caver said. "This isn't just, you come to therapy one time a week. When you've got these issues, you need service in all facets of your life."
The growth in funding allows CCBHCs to offer a wider variety of services, including spaces which provide both behavioral and primary care, such as Burrell's partnership with Clarity Healthcare at the Stephens Lake clinic on Walnut Street.
CCBHCs are also expanding 24/7 mental crisis centers that can assist people in urgent need at any time. Columbia currently lacks a 24/7 crisis center, but Burrell plans to operate a temporary crisis center out of its Stephens Lake clinic by this July. Andreassen said while public safety is the priority, mental health funding must be responsibly allocated.
Fortunately, its 24/7 rapid access unit in Springfield demonstrated that those can go hand-in-hand.
"The more you can prevent on the front end with regard to both mental health and substance use crises, the more you're going to save on the back end," Andreassen said. "We know, in Springfield, that when we opened a behavioral crisis center a few years ago, that we saved $4 to $6 million [annually], not for Burrell, but for the community."
Research data from a crisis center in Wichita, Kansas encouraged Burrell to open its Springfield unit.
"When you factor in things like the number of people who come to an emergency department that don't need that intensive of a care, it's really expensive to take care of someone's mental health services in an emergency department of a hospital," Andreassen said. "It's really expensive to take someone to jail when they might need substance use or mental health intervention instead."
If that success is replicated at the future Columbia crisis center, Andreassen said he expects a mutual interest in making the temporary operation permanent.
"The behavioral crisis center is not Burrell's crisis center," Andreassen said. "The behavioral crisis center is something that only comes about when an entire community agrees, 'we've got to lift this together,' and when that happens, Burrell is more than happy to operate it. We have the expertise, we have the know-how, we've done this successfully in Springfield."
Diverting people from emergency rooms and putting them into a proper level of care, according to Andreassen, allows for clinicians to provide and maintain care. Kiessling-Caver said she encounters people at the jail, who are often homeless, who struggle to keep up with a proper behavioral care regiment.
"We have a lot of people that come into the jail that are homeless, and when they leave here, they're homeless," Kiessling-Caver said. "You're much more likely to commit another crime if you have no resources, support or anywhere to go... people are much less likely to continue taking medication, for example, if they're homeless, for obvious reasons."
While additional funding helps CCBHCs provide long-term care to patients, there are also facilities dedicated to helping previously incarcerated people find the care they need. Reentry Opportunity Center in Columbia sees about 80 people a month who are trying to get back on their feet, according to a report by KCUR's Sebastián Martínez Valdivia.
As CCBHCs try to expand their offerings, they'll begin to work in conjunction with one another to provide crisis hotline services on the new 9-8-8 crisis hotline, set to go live nationwide on July 16.
Medicaid expansion in Missouri has encountered significant opposition from lawmakers, a battle still ongoing. After the Missouri Senate attempted to block the 2020 ballot referendum in which voters approved Missouri becoming the 38th state to expand Medicaid coverage, the Missouri Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling that allowed Gov. Parson to not expand Medicaid coverage in response to the Senate's resistance.
In February, the Missouri House of Representatives passed House Joint Resolution 117. The resolution would amend the state constitution to allow the Missouri General Assembly to appropriate funds for the expansion program, theoretically allowing the Assembly to assign zero dollars to the program to make it obsolete.
"Missouri historically has had difficulty — and you look at the history of how we finally were kind of forced to do Medicaid expansion," Kiessling-Caver said. "I mean, it was for no lack of trying that the state tried to get out of providing those services, so you see how that's been a struggle for many years."
The CCBHC model continues to provide encouraging results to support Missouri communities. According to data from the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, 150,578 Missourians received care from CCBHCs in 2021, compared to 119,002 in 2017. That includes a 41% increase in the number of veterans served.
"And that's been the most remarkable thing, is watching us improve facilities, increase workforce, doing open access models of care," McGinty said. "Where it used to be, 'yeah, you can come see a mental health professional,' you know, 'three weeks from now, six weeks from now, eight weeks from now,' to a different model to where, now, we're more like urgent care. If you need us, come walk in, and we'll have a mental health professional assess you. You may need a next-day or a three-days-out psychiatry appointment for medicine. You may need an emergency intervention for medicine, but otherwise, you may get therapy that day, or you may get scheduled for therapy later, but you at least have been assessed. If you're in a crisis, we handle it, and then we get you on a path to recovery."