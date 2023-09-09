COLUMBIA - The school year is back in full swing and students are getting settled into their classrooms.
As they meet their new friends and classmates, Howard County licensed professional counselor Angi Allpin says the start of the school year is a good time for parents and teachers to pay close attention to students’ mental health.
“When we start kids back to school, what we see is a lot of tired, tired kids,” Allpin said. “And it doesn’t matter what age group we’re talking about.”
Allpin said young students are vulnerable to mental health challenges this time of year, and that environmental factors are introduced that have known negative impacts on mental health.
“We have a lot of kids who are now faced with opportunities to be bullied, opportunities to feel less adequate,” Allpin said.
Allpin noted the school year introduces the possibility of academic stress, peer pressure and burnout.
In 2021, the CDC found that about four in 10 students reported feeling persistently sad or hopelessness. That same study also found 29% of students reported experiencing poor mental health.
Signs a student is struggling
Since mental health may seem something that a parent or teacher can’t physically see or feel, Allpin said there are signs to be on the lookout for, including:
- Unusual eating habits
- Lack of motivation
- Grades dropping
- Poor sleeping habits (too much or too little)
- Mood swings
- Drug or alcohol use
- Difficulty concentrating or staying focused
- Involvement in fights
Inside the classroom
In Jessica Tierney’s class at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, all is calm. But she said her 17 years in the classroom have taught her some tips that may be useful for other teachers and parents.
“Making sure students know what to expect every day, as far as ‘When you come into the classroom this is what your expectations are,’” Tierney said.
She does a daily morning meeting to welcome students into the classroom. She said it gives them an opportunity to share how they are feeling. Then, community builders follow, so students can achieve a sense of belongingness. Tierney said this routine takes about 20 minutes before starts her lesson.
“If a kid arrives late, the first question I always say is, ‘I’m glad you’re here. Have you had breakfast?’" Tierney said. "Because if they haven’t, then we’re going to start off on a rough start anyway.”
If families don’t have resources to put food on the table each morning, Tierney said The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri partners with CPS in its “Buddy Pack” system, which is a program designed to provide kids on free or reduced-priced lunch plans with nutritious, ready-to-eat bags of entrees and snacks.
Tierney also recommends a routine bedtime, suggesting parents create a visual schedule so students can refer back to it and adjust as needed.
How parents can help
The short answer is to reach out early and be specific. Tierney said teachers can benefit from open communication with parents, especially when either party notices a student is struggling. While every student’s journey in school is different, Tierney said common signs she sees are difficulty following directions and not completing school work. She emphasized that she gives parents the opportunity to reach out to her first and explain any extenuating circumstances their child might be in.
Despite being on the frontlines in the classrooms, teachers in her district don’t get standardized mental health training during their education, Tierney said.
She asked parents and other caretakers to be patient with teachers, as they have to do extra professional development on their own time in order to know how to support each student in their classes.
For parents who aren’t sure where to start helping their kid’s balance time, Allpin said adults may have more experience than they think.
“As much as we would financially with a budget, we want [students] to do that with time management,” Allpin said.